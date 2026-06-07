Capital International Sarl Acquires 6,079 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in McDonald's were worth $19,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE MCD opened at $279.73 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $271.85 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $291.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.54. The stock has a market cap of $198.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total transaction of $93,276.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,166,370.74. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,594. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.26.

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McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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