Capital International Sarl Acquires 709,987 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 656.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,159 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 709,987 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.2% of Capital International Sarl's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Netflix were worth $76,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its position in Netflix by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 274 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here