Capital International Sarl Acquires 8,196 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of IBM opened at $285.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $267.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reportedly reset its IBM price target, citing stronger AI momentum and continued demand for IBM’s enterprise software and consulting offerings.

Wedbush reportedly reset its IBM price target, citing stronger AI momentum and continued demand for IBM’s enterprise software and consulting offerings. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s new strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale enterprise AI adoption is being seen as a meaningful growth driver, with the deal aimed at helping customers modernize systems and bring AI into production faster. IBM and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Scale AI with Human Expertise and AI‑Powered Delivery

IBM’s new strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale enterprise AI adoption is being seen as a meaningful growth driver, with the deal aimed at helping customers modernize systems and bring AI into production faster. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlighted IBM’s large quantum-computing investment as a long-term catalyst, with some analysts saying the company is strengthening its position in an emerging high-growth market. IBM Stock’s $10 Billion Quantum Catalyst Is Here

Several market commentary pieces highlighted IBM’s large quantum-computing investment as a long-term catalyst, with some analysts saying the company is strengthening its position in an emerging high-growth market. Positive Sentiment: Citi also pointed to IBM’s growing role in quantum computing, reinforcing the view that the company’s heavy spending could secure a leadership position in a market with major future upside.

Citi also pointed to IBM’s growing role in quantum computing, reinforcing the view that the company’s heavy spending could secure a leadership position in a market with major future upside. Neutral Sentiment: IBM shares were included in broader market coverage of stocks making big moves, reflecting elevated trading interest but not adding a clearly new company-specific catalyst.

IBM shares were included in broader market coverage of stocks making big moves, reflecting elevated trading interest but not adding a clearly new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A former IBM cybersecurity executive accused the company of covering up multiple foreign-government data breaches over the past decade, raising potential reputational and legal risks. Former cyber executive turned whistleblower accuses IBM of covering up several data breaches

A former IBM cybersecurity executive accused the company of covering up multiple foreign-government data breaches over the past decade, raising potential reputational and legal risks. Negative Sentiment: Another report repeated allegations that IBM and AT&T concealed foreign hacks, which could weigh on investor sentiment if the claims gain traction.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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