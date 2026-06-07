Capital International Sarl Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,218 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $392.51 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $358.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.23. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.55 and a 12 month high of $396.65. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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