Capital International Sarl Has $47.46 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Capital International Sarl lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.09% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $47,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,185,846,000 after buying an additional 268,313 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,222,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,293,516,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 2,483,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,056,884,000 after buying an additional 151,480 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $895,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $463.13.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,302.76. This trade represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2%

ALNY stock opened at $303.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.10 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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