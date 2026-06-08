Capital International Sarl Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,765 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,149 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Ferrari by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,990,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,244,189,000 after buying an additional 916,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,937,388,000 after buying an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Ferrari by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,972,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,461,008,000 after buying an additional 219,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ferrari by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,379,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,154,465,000 after buying an additional 512,703 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $779,894,000.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $347.40 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $343.00 and its 200-day moving average is $355.10. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $312.51 and a 12 month high of $519.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Trending Headlines about Ferrari

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $555.00 to $483.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $420.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $469.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RACE

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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