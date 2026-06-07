Capital International Sarl Has $64.86 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,521 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.0% of Capital International Sarl's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $64,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total transaction of $312,831.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $782,321.13. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $3,224,404 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $422.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.68 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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