Capital International Sarl Purchases 2,176 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,905 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.07% of Transdigm Group worth $49,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 23,803 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,544,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,702,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 3,594 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,976,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,524.18.

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Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,241.05 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,203.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,281.43. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.Transdigm Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total value of $12,290,622.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,138,801.40. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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