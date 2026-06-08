Capital International Sarl Raises Position in International Paper Company $IP

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,304 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in International Paper were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,990,719 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,272,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,093,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,330,790 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,520,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,121,170 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $423,222,000 after purchasing an additional 960,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,039,300 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 809,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company's stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.1%

IP opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.96. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. International Paper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, Director Scott Tozier purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,782.50. This trade represents a 40,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 13,217 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $499,999.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,060.36. This trade represents a 102.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 36,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,064. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of International Paper from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.73.

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International Paper Profile

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

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