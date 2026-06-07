Capital International Sarl Raises Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,362 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Linde were worth $40,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Linde by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 51,588 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Linde by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,245,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,477 shares in the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital grew its stake in Linde by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. 111 Capital now owns 4,931 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $541.91.

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Linde Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $507.90 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $521.28. The firm has a market cap of $234.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.02.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total transaction of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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