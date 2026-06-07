Capital International Sarl Trims Stock Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Capital International Sarl lessened its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,565 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,210 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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