Capital Management Associates NY Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Capital Management Associates NY lessened its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 2.1% of Capital Management Associates NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Management Associates NY's holdings in Linde were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,953,116 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $19,167,559,000 after buying an additional 354,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,319,583 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,176,828,000 after acquiring an additional 172,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,820,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,945 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,127,594 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,318,325,000 after acquiring an additional 797,866 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Linde by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,784,371 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,171,959,000 after acquiring an additional 695,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $541.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Trading Down 1.1%

LIN opened at $524.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $548.20. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $514.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.88.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

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