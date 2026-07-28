Capital One Financial Corporation $COF is Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.'s 7th Largest Position

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,017,807 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 50,216 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 6.1% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned about 0.32% of Capital One Financial worth $368,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,760,352. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $206.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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