Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Position Lessened by Alua Capital Management LP

Alua Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 139,400 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 8.6% of Alua Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alua Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Capital One Financial worth $98,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 44,849 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Helix Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 600.9% in the 1st quarter. Helix Partners Management LP now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:COF opened at $202.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $259.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.56.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.79 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.76 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Key Headlines Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid.

Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels.

Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning.

Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value.

Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value. Negative Sentiment: The stock is facing overhang from legal and regulatory headlines, including a Zelle fraud lawsuit, a Canada data-breach settlement, and reports that customer payouts from a separate $425 million settlement may be delayed after an appeal.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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