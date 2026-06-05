Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,705 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $37,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $183.63 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.98 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.30. The company has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

View Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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