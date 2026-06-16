Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 2.5% of Delta Global Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $54,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $189.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.20. The company has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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