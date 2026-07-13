Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,374 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $78,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $85,739,000 after buying an additional 54,263 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 186,988 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 958.9% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 36,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 32,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $201.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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