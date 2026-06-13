Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 104.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,920 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.3%

COF stock opened at $184.44 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $189.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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