Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,552,736 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,961 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. The trade was a 53.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 49,904 shares of company stock worth $9,528,159 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $187.15 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $188.20 and its 200-day moving average is $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.98 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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