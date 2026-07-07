Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,848 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 45,437 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 0.8% of Burney Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Burney Co.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $25,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,872,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,739,000 after buying an additional 54,263 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 958.9% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 36,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 32,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of COF opened at $206.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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