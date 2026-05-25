Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,937,362 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 358,865 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Capital One Financial worth $1,681,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $187.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.40. The stock has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.98 and a 1-year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,159. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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