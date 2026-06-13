Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,014 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 563,578 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $71,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,961 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 416,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $88,632,000 after acquiring an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,390.9% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,181,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $251,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Capital One Financial by 28.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 169,667 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $184.44 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $189.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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