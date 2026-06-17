Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,180 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 38,339 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $80,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $200.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.76 and a 200-day moving average of $207.09. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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