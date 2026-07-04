Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 32,386 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.19.

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Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $204.94 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $191.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.84. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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