Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $43,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 179,757 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,415 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 144,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,558,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,760,352. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid.

Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels.

Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning.

Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value.

Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value. Negative Sentiment: The stock is facing overhang from legal and regulatory headlines, including a Zelle fraud lawsuit, a Canada data-breach settlement, and reports that customer payouts from a separate $425 million settlement may be delayed after an appeal.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $202.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company's fifty day moving average is $195.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.56. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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