Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 177,370 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,408,200 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 177,370 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Research Global Investors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.44% of AbbVie worth $5,805,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 65,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 25,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 303,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 63,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,692,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,671,983,000 after acquiring an additional 989,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 61,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Report on AbbVie

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE ABBV opened at $227.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.73 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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