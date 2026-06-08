Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 3,256 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467,056 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.14% of Qualcomm worth $250,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $215.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.59. The business's fifty day moving average is $176.66 and its 200 day moving average is $163.38.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Zacks Research upgraded Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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