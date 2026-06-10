Capital Research Global Investors Acquires Shares of 122,666 GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 122,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,954,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.42% of GeneDx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in GeneDx by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 283,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in GeneDx by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,018,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,435,000 after acquiring an additional 474,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in GeneDx by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GeneDx

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 46,273 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,482.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,784,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,167,618.70. The trade was a 0.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,707,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $195,960,689.04. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,256,420 shares of company stock worth $93,144,340 and sold 72,382 shares worth $4,889,473. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company's stock.

GeneDx Trading Up 8.7%

WGS opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.96. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $170.87.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.46 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

GeneDx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Casdin Capital, LLC bought 50,000 shares at an average price of $52.86, adding to a recent buying streak that may signal confidence from a major insider. SEC filing

Director Casdin Capital, LLC bought 50,000 shares at an average price of $52.86, adding to a recent buying streak that may signal confidence from a major insider. Positive Sentiment: Casdin Capital also disclosed a larger purchase of 150,000 shares at $56.44 on June 4, reinforcing the impression of insider accumulation after the stock’s recent weakness. SEC filing

Casdin Capital also disclosed a larger purchase of 150,000 shares at $56.44 on June 4, reinforcing the impression of insider accumulation after the stock’s recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: GeneDx also presented at Goldman Sachs’ Global Healthcare Conference, which may have helped keep the stock in focus, but no major new operating update was highlighted in the transcript. Conference transcript

GeneDx also presented at Goldman Sachs’ Global Healthcare Conference, which may have helped keep the stock in focus, but no major new operating update was highlighted in the transcript. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed-to-positive overall, with the stock carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, though that view has not changed the near-term legal headline risk. Analyst rating update

Analyst sentiment remains mixed-to-positive overall, with the stock carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, though that view has not changed the near-term legal headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms issued fresh class-action notices and lead-plaintiff reminders tied to GeneDx’s stock drop after its Q1 results, keeping investor attention on potential securities-fraud claims and litigation uncertainty. Class action alert

Several law firms issued fresh class-action notices and lead-plaintiff reminders tied to GeneDx’s stock drop after its Q1 results, keeping investor attention on potential securities-fraud claims and litigation uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits center on alleged misleading disclosures and a steep post-earnings selloff, which may continue to weigh on sentiment despite insider buying. Litigation report

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WGS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GeneDx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of GeneDx and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GeneDx

GeneDx Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

Further Reading

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