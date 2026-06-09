Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,876 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.99% of Thor Industries worth $162,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 394,513 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $41,128,000 after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Thor Industries by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,262 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,276,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $71,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 30,340 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $122.83. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.02). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.67%.The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Thor Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thor Industries from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $97.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thor Industries

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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