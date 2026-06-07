Capital Research Global Investors Buys 12,019 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838,937 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 0.8% of Capital Research Global Investors' portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.47% of BlackRock worth $4,108,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $2,742,680,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 12,176.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,595,153 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,707,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,159 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,487,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in BlackRock by 217.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,492 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $722,247,000 after buying an additional 424,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,062,677 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $15,051,846,000 after buying an additional 221,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Stock Down 2.5%

BLK opened at $996.54 on Friday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $917.39 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,033.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,051.36. The company has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 52.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is 57.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,220.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,269.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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