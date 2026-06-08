Capital Research Global Investors Buys 386,754 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,611,724 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 386,754 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.66% of ATI worth $414,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ATI by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,369 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ATI by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,948 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,984,000 after acquiring an additional 209,480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ATI by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,214 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATI

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $177.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average of $138.29. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $183.30.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $10,699,253.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,039,766.98. The trade was a 21.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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