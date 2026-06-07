Capital Research Global Investors Buys 389,796 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,362,352 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 389,796 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 5.56% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $2,080,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.21.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini purchased 4,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at $15,544,686.08. This represents a 1.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.01 per share, with a total value of $63,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $863,363.02. The trade was a 7.87% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The firm's 50-day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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