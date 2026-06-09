Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,058,057 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.49% of H World Group worth $70,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth $12,207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,340 shares of the company's stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,946,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 108,093 shares of the company's stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. now owns 1,274,391 shares of the company's stock worth $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 710,431 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $1,612,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of HTHT opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $932.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 542.0%. H World Group's payout ratio is 114.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of H World Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.20.

View Our Latest Report on H World Group

H World Group Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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