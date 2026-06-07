Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,856,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 88,402 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 8.30% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $954,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,645 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Stanley Black & Decker to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $93.37. The stock's 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.44%.The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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