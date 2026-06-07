Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.01 Billion Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 304.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,815,422 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,626,135 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.80% of Charter Communications worth $1,005,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 291 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Balan Nair bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.46 per share, with a total value of $175,460.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,608.34. This represents a 9.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Rutledge sold 69,633 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $10,058,486.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,177.60. This represents a 94.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,125 shares of company stock worth $3,167,116. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.70 and a 52 week high of $422.29. The company's 50 day moving average price is $181.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. Charter Communications's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $290.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Further Reading

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