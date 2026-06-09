Capital Research Global Investors Has $149.90 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 143.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,156 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 704,022 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.89% of Oshkosh worth $149,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $3,544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,058 shares of the company's stock worth $79,908,000 after acquiring an additional 97,618 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company's stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $127,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $140.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.48. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $180.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Oshkosh's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oshkosh's payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In related news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the sale, the director owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,100.24. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oshkosh from $168.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $176.00 price target (down from $183.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

See Also

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