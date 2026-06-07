Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.87 Billion Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,129,710 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 172,356 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.43% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $1,869,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.1%

FIS stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.33.

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Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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