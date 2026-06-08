Capital Research Global Investors Has $314.29 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,271,407 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 325,810 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.12% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $314,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,792,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,090,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,344,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,185,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 671,146 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,208,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,366 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $218,642.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 80,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,469,130.66. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Erhaan Shaikh sold 1,577 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $147,181.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 82,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,710,644.61. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 17,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,171 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $135.57 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $120.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.79. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $155.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lattice Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lattice Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While Lattice Semiconductor currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here