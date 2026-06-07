Capital Research Global Investors Has $3.69 Billion Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,206,635 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 775,849 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.22% of Tesla worth $3,690,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $391.00 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $395.33 and its 200-day moving average is $416.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.85 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.72, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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