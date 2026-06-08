Capital Research Global Investors Has $378.81 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691,101 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,760,469 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.43% of Omnicom Group worth $378,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Omnicom Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,934,118 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,143,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220,444 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,283,863 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $911,172,000 after buying an additional 4,631,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,578,075 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $690,327,000 after buying an additional 3,117,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,106,022 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $493,061,000 after buying an additional 2,883,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company's stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.0%

OMC opened at $75.28 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $87.17. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 193.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 0.32%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 38.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio is 820.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Omnicom Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Omnicom Group wasn't on the list.

While Omnicom Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here