Capital Research Global Investors Has $659.09 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,737 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 388,935 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.33% of Intuitive Surgical worth $659,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $15,026,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,728,492 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $3,456,223,000 after purchasing an additional 116,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,856,987,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,889,439 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,739,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,451,362,000 after purchasing an additional 739,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $573.63.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,803 shares of company stock worth $2,911,573. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $422.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $396.68 and a one year high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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