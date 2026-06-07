Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,779,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 443,132 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 5.13% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $2,695,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 240,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $95,457,000 after purchasing an additional 80,658 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,214. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $303.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.29. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.10 and a 52-week high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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