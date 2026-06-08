Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,489,510 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 121,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.23% of Entergy worth $507,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Services increased its stake in Entergy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE ETR opened at $110.87 on Monday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $118.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Entergy's payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.58.

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Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

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