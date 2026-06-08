Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,002,183 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,922,588 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,002,183 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.84% of American Tower worth $688,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Mizuho raised shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $193.88 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 115.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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