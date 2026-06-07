Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,227,820 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,172,313 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 1,227,820 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.02% of Home Depot worth $3,500,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.36.

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Home Depot Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HD opened at $310.73 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $322.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.74. The company has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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