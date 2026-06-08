Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,245,656 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,933,645 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 1,245,656 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.72% of Cigna Group worth $532,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,840 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $49,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $290.17 on Monday. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $338.89. The company's 50-day moving average price is $279.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.74 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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