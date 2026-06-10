Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,457 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors' holdings in ASML were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,777.77 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,508.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,353.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $699.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,831.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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