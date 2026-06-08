Capital Research Global Investors Sells 196,146 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336,714 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 196,146 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.78% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $228,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 634,903 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 170,782.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $97,465,000 after purchasing an additional 568,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $97,397,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $67,486,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,663,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $345.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.09 and a 200-day moving average of $242.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $418.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $16,363,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.20. This trade represents a 86.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.64, for a total transaction of $935,860.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,676,080.64. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,476 shares of company stock valued at $27,755,202. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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