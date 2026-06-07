Capital Research Global Investors Sells 2,438,390 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,299,794 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,438,390 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.21% of Arista Networks worth $2,004,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,112,056. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $2,140,947.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,531.68. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock valued at $314,941,943. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $154.23 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $185.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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