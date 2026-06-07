Capital Research Global Investors Sells 814,590 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,063,288 shares of the company's stock after selling 814,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.39% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,298,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock worth $15,462,541,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock worth $8,962,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $4,664,783,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,481 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought an unusually large number of PG call options, suggesting rising bets that the stock could keep climbing in the near term.

Investors bought an unusually large number of PG call options, suggesting rising bets that the stock could keep climbing in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble highlighted community and brand-building efforts, including Old Spice’s partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which may support consumer goodwill and brand visibility. Article Title

Procter & Gamble highlighted community and brand-building efforts, including Old Spice’s partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which may support consumer goodwill and brand visibility. Positive Sentiment: P&G also announced a disaster-response fleet expansion with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, reinforcing the company’s social-impact reputation and broader partnership network. Article Title

P&G also announced a disaster-response fleet expansion with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, reinforcing the company’s social-impact reputation and broader partnership network. Neutral Sentiment: P&G is scheduled to webcast a presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

P&G is scheduled to webcast a presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed PG as a dividend and valuation name, but these were broader investor commentary pieces rather than company-specific catalysts.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.53 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The company has a market cap of $341.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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